Saturday, October 2, 2021

Singapore reviewing complex Covid-19 protocols

Singapore has been reviewing how to simplify its pandemic protocols that many in the city state find overly complex, including whether to continue testing those who show no symptoms of the disease, the government said.

The country returned to tighter measures this week following record new daily cases, although the vast majority of those infected had mild or no symptoms as Singapore has vaccinated 82 percent of the population.

The government has ramped up testing in recent days in a bid to ringfence cases, but experts have questioned the need for aggressive testing of asymptomatic people. Of the recent cases more than 98 percent have mild or no symptoms.

The country also reported 2,356 new cases and 4 additional deaths in the last 24 hours.

Italy reports over 3,300 new cases

Italy has reported 25 deaths against 52 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 3,312 from 3,405.

Italy has registered 130,998 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.68 million cases to date.

UK records over 30,300 new cases

The United Kingdom has recorded a further 121 daily deaths and 30,301 new cases, both slight falls from the previous day's tallies of 127 and 35,577 respectively, official data showed.

Cases in the last seven days were up 3.1 percent on the week before while daily fatalities of people who had tested positive within the last 28 days were down 17 percent.

Russia: no hurdles for WHO approval of Sputnik V vaccine

All the barriers to register Russia's Sputnik V vaccine with the World Health Organization (WHO) have been cleared and only some paperwork remains to be completed, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

The Sputnik V shot, widely used in Russia and approved for use in over 70 countries, is undergoing a review by the WHO and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Their approval could open up new markets for the shot, especially in Europe.

Murashko has met WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu s in Geneva.

Vaccine jabs given top 110M in Turkey

The number of vaccine jabs given in Turkey has topped 110 million since an immunisation campaign was launched in January, official figures showed.

Nearly 54 million people have received their first shots, while more than 44.8 million have been fully vaccinated, according to the Health Ministry.

At least 86.9 percent of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

Phuket opens to all vaccinated travellers

Fully vaccinated travellers from any country can now book holidays to tourism haven Phuket, the Thai government has announced, under tweaks to a struggling quarantine-free travel scheme.

Thailand's tourism industry has been on its knees, with the pandemic and related restrictions slashing visitor numbers from 40 million in 2019 to a mere trickle over the last two years.

Pre-virus, the sector made up a fifth of Thailand's national income, and the travel curbs have fed into the country's worst economic performance in more than two decades.

Covid-19 deaths eclipse 700,000 in US as delta variant rages

The US death toll from Covid-19 eclipsed 700,000 – a number greater than the population of Boston.

The last 100,000 deaths occurred during a time when vaccines – which overwhelmingly prevent deaths, hospitalisations and serious illness – were available to any American over the age of 12.

The milestone is deeply frustrating to doctors, public health officials and the American public, who watched a pandemic that had been easing earlier in the summer take a dark turn.

Tens of millions of Americans have refused to get vaccinated, allowing the highly contagious delta variant to tear through the country and send the death toll from 600,000 to 700,000 in 3 1/2 months.

Australia reports 2,357 cases as vaccination push continues

Australia reported 2,357 new cases of the Delta virus variant, as the push to vaccinate the country's population continues in order to end lockdowns and allow for the reopening of international borders.

An 18-month ban on international travel is set to be gradually lifted from next month for some states when 80 percent of people aged 16 and over are fully vaccinated.