POLITICS
2 MIN READ
There's still loads to come from me, Liverpool's Van Dijk says
Liverpool's defensive linchpin Van Dijk, after his return from a lengthy injury, has played in all of their Premier League games this season, with the Merseyside club sitting at the top of the table on 14 points after six matches.
There's still loads to come from me, Liverpool's Van Dijk says
Liverpool's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk (L) celebrates with Liverpool's English midfielder Jordan Henderson after scoring the third goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Norwich City at Anfield in Liverpool, northwest England on August 9, 2019. / AFP
By Alperen Kolay
October 2, 2021

Liverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk is happy with his return from a lengthy injury layoff but the Netherlands international has said there is still room for improvement as he tries to rediscover his best form.

A serious knee injury sidelined Van Dijk for most of last season and this year's European Championship, from which the Netherlands were eliminated in the last-16 by the Czech Republic.

"I think there's still loads to come," Van Dijk told the Liverpool website. "I feel good but there is always room for improvement and I feel like it's on the way.

READ MORE:Liverpool's Van Dijk wins England's PFA Player of the Year award

'Happy with the progress'

RECOMMENDED

"Anyone who knows about having a knee injury and being out for such a long time knows that it will take up to, even after you're back playing, another year maybe before you are fully, fully recovered.

"But everyone's body is different, everyone's knee is different, everyone's recovery is different... So far I'm very happy with the progress I've made and I'm not there yet."

Table toppers Liverpool, the only unbeaten team in the league, host second-placed Manchester City on Sunday.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say