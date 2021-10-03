Sunday, October 3, 2021

Israel makes booster shot mandatory

Israel has restricted its Green Pass to allow only those who have received a vaccine booster dose or recently recuperated from coronavirus to enter indoor venues.

The new criteria mean that nearly 2 million people will lose their vaccination passport in the coming days.

Israel is the first country to make a booster shot a requirement for its digital vaccination passport. The move is widely seen as a step to encourage booster vaccination among those who have yet to receive a third dose.

Under the new guidelines, people must have received a booster shot to be eligible for a green pass.

Those who have received two vaccine doses, and those who have recovered from coronavirus, will be issued passes valid for six months after the date of their vaccination or recovery.

But WHO and health experts have appealed wealthy nations to think about millions of unvaccinated people in poor and developing countries before mandating booster shots.

Death toll hits another high in Russia

Russia reported a record daily death toll, the fifth time in a week that deaths have hit a new high.

The national virus task force said 890 deaths were recorded over the past day, exceeding the 887 reported on Friday.

The task force also said the number of new infections in the past day was the second-highest of the year at 25,769.

Overall, Russia, a nation of 146 million people, has Europe's highest death toll from the pandemic, nearly 210,000 people.

Yet despite the country's persistent rise in daily deaths and new cases, Russian officials say there are no plans to impose a lockdown.

Mask-wearing regulations are in place but are loosely enforced.

Boris on revitalising UK economy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was ready to take “bold decisions” to rebuild the economy as the country recorded 30,439 new cases and 43 deaths.

Johnson's Conservative Party meets on Sunday for its first annual conference since 2019 as a shortage of truck drivers has led to fuel shortages.

Concerns about wider labor shortages, higher taxes, rising energy bills and a cut in welfare payouts beginning this week are among other challenges facing Johnson.

Delta tears through northeast US

Despite having the highest vaccination rates in the US, there are constant reminders for most New England states of just how vicious the delta variant is.

Hospitals across the region are seeing full intensive care units and staff shortages are starting to affect care.

Public officials are pleading with the unvaccinated to get the shots. Health care workers are coping with pent-up demand for other kinds of care that had been delayed by the pandemic.

According to statistics, the five states with the highest percentage of a fully vaccinated population are all in New England, with Vermont leading, followed by Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

New Zealand tightens travel rules as Covid spreads

New Zealand has announced tighter border restrictions, as new cases of Covid-19 emerged in areas previously free of the coronavirus.

The national flag carrier Air New Zealand announced it was introducing a "no jab, no fly" policy for passengers on all international flights from February 1.

The country has been hugely successful at containing the virus -reporting just 27 deaths in a population of five million - thanks to tight border controls and lockdowns, allowing pre-pandemic life to mostly resume.

But the upped border restrictions come as Hamilton city and neighbouring Raglan town were put into a five-day lockdown, with only essential movement permitted, after two people tested positive.

Germany reports 6,164 cases

Germany has reported 6,164 coronavirus cases and 9 fatalities in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 4,252,300 and deaths to 93,786, according to the Robert Koch Institute data.

China administered 2.213 bln doses of vaccines