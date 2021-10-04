Two dinosaur fossils were found on the Isle of Wight in England, belonging to the Cretaceous Period, going back about 125 million years. The meat eaters, both measuring about 9 metres long, had elongated crocodile-like skulls. They were unearthed on the southwest of the island, “one of Europe's richest locales for dinosaur remains,” according toReuters.

Scientists quoted by the Guardian suggest that the discovery of the previously unknown predators “offers unique insights into how the Spinosauridae family of dinosaurs made the transition from land-dwelling to semi-aquatic predators over a period of tens of millions of years.”

“This is a really exciting piece of news for the dinosaur world as these are some of the most charismatic and enigmatic predators,” Neil Gostling of the University of Southampton, who supervised the project, tells the Guardian.

The new finds also cemented the Isle of Wight’s status as the best place in Europe to find dinosaurs, he adds.

The dinosaurs are “examples of a type of dinosaur called a spinosaur, known for long and narrow skulls with lots of conical teeth - perfect for grasping slippery fish - as well as strong arms and big claws,” Reuters reports.

One of the dinosaurs is called Ceratosuchops inferodios, which means “the horned crocodile-faced hell heron” because herons live and hunt by the water, while the other one Riparovenator milnerae, translates as “Milner’s riverbank hunter” after the late British paleontologist Angela Milner, who passed away just a couple of months ago in August.

Ceratosuchops had “a series of low horns and bumps ornamenting its brow region,” Reuters reports. There is a possibility that Riparovenator may have been slightly bigger than Ceratosuchops.

According to Chris Barker, a University of Southampton PhD student in paleontology and lead author of the study published in the journal Scientific Reports, each dinosaur is estimated to have weighed around one to two tonnes, with skulls around close to a metre long.

The Isle of Wight used to be a floodplain with a Mediterranean-like climate during the Early Cretaceous period, the Guardian reports, with forest coverage, and rivers filled with fish, sharks and ancient crocodiles. The study’s authors suggest that the dinosaurs would have lived at the edges of the waterways and probably hunted both in the water and on land.

The “hell heron” fossil’s long muzzle and cylindrical teeth are unlike terrestrial carnivores’ sabre-like blades such as the ones found on T-rex fossils. According to the analysis published in Scientific Reports, this anatomy suggests it may have hunted like a modern-day heron, standing still in the water before plunging its jaws downwards at the sight of prey, the Guardian reports.

“The fact they have these crocodile-like teeth, which are good for catching slippery fish, means we suspect they were standing in the water and using their jaws to hunt,” says Gostling.

The dinosaurs may have also acted like a crocodile, waiting semi-submerged in the water for food, or used their massive claws to grasp fish in the water and remove them like a bear.

"Both would have been heron-like shoreline hunters, wading out into water and thrusting the head down quickly to grab things like fish, small turtles, et cetera, and on land would do something similar, grabbing baby dinosaurs or the like. They would basically have eaten anything small they could grab," says paleontologist and study co-author David Hone of Queen Mary University of London.