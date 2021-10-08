The world-renowned mob boss, the ruler of Chicago's streets throughout the prohibition era, Al Capone's name still attracts attention even after 75 years of his death. At least 174 of his personal items headed to auction entitled ‘A century of Notoriety: the Estate of Al Capone’ on Friday in California.

According to auctioneers, yesterday's auction would go down as one of the most important celebrity auctions in history.

Capone's three granddaughters were assisted by Witherell's auction house to put his belongings which consisted of weapons, jewellery and letters.

''I'm a kind person, I'm kind to everyone, but if you are unkind to me, then kindness is not what you'll remember me for''.

This famous quote of Capone, who was later nicknamed Scarface, describes precisely what his grandchildren desire to reflect with his items and the auction — a gangster who was not just a notorious mob boss but also a man who had immense love for his family.

Born on January 17, 1899, in New York, Alphonse Capone was the fourth of nine children. His parents Gabriele and Teresa Capone were Italian immigrants.

Capone was familiar with street gangs since childhood. In fact, he was already a member of one as a child. Later on, he dropped out of school in sixth grade and never returned back. In 1918, when Capone was 19, he married Mae Coughlin and had one child called Albert Francis (nicknamed Sonny).

The picture above shows a hand-painted photo of Al Capone at age 27 with his son. It was expected to go for over $10-15,000 at the auction.

Later on, he met his mob mentor, Johnny Torrio, who was running a gambling operation near Capone's home while Capone began to work on small errands for him.

As they were becoming close, Torrio introduced Capone to the gangster Frankie Yale, who later hired Capone as a bartender at his bar in Coney Island.

This is the place where Capone got his nickname “Scarface.”

One night, Capone made an improper comment to a woman at the bar and her brother punched in his face. Then, he slashed Capone over the face, leaving three lasting scars that made him known forever with his nickname and inspired Hollywood movies. The most notable one would be the movie called Scarface starring Al Pacino as Tony Montana, a character inspired by Capone.

Presumably, the woman’s brother scratched Capone's face with a less fancy knife than you see above. The platinum and diamond initialled pocket knife with two letters that symbolizes his name, belonged to Al Capone and was projected to reach a buyer for more than $10,000 in the auction.

By 1920, Capone had moved to Chicago with his family to continue work for Torrio. Back then, Torrio was a member of a criminal network managed by a man called Big Jim Colosimo. But when Colosimo was killed, Capone got closer to becoming a legendary mafia boss as Torrio took over the boss role and made Capone one of his important aides.

However, after a dangerous effort to end his life in 1925 by rival mobsters, Torrio decided to return to his home country, Italy and chose Capone as his successor.