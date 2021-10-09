CULTURE
The final of the widely popular song competition, which includes voting by the public, will hold its final on May 14, with semifinal competitions on May 10 and 12.
Italy's Turin to host Eurovision 2022
Maneskin of Italy pose with the trophy following a news conference after winning the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, in Rotterdam, Netherlands on May 23, 2021. / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
October 9, 2021

The northern Italian city of Turin will host the next edition of the Eurovision Song Contest in the spring.

Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino tweeted on Friday that “we have brought to Turin the most followed musical event in the world.”

The final of the widely popular song competition, which includes voting by the public, will hold its final on May 14, with semifinal competitions on May 10 and 12, the Eurovision Song Contest said.

Turin’s Palaolimpico, an events center that was built for the 2006 Winter Olympics, will be the venue for the 66th edition of the musical competition.

The contest was previously held in Naples in 1965 and Rome in 1991.

Maneskin, an Italian rock group, won this year's edition which was held in Rotterdam, in the Netherland.

READ MORE:Italy's Maneskin wins 65th Eurovision Song Contest

SOURCE:AP
