Sunday, October 10, 2021

Italy reports 2,278 new cases

Italy has reported 27 deaths , down from 46 the previous day, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 2,278 from 2,748.

Italy has registered 131,301 deaths linked to the virus since the outbreak in February last year. It has the second highest toll in Europe behind Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 4.7 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with the virus- not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,651, down from 2,692 a day earlier.

Venezuela receives second batch of 2.5M vaccines via Covax

Venezuela has received a second batch of 2.5 million doses of vaccines via the Covax mechanism, while the government said it hoped to reach immunity for 70% of Venezuelans by the end of the month.

Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and Unicef representatives, as well as the Venezuelan government, were present at Maiquetia international airport outside Caracas to receive the doses.

As well as the doses supplied by Covax, Health Minister Carlos Alvarado said Venezuela can also count on doses of Russian jab Sputnik V, the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, and Cuba's Abdala vaccine to inoculate its population.

Venezuela now has more than 29 million vaccine doses, Alvarado said, adding the number would cover the vaccination of 70% of the population by the end of October.

UK records 34,574 new cases

Britain has recorded 34,574 new cases and 38 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus.

The government data compared with 34,950 new cases and 133 deaths reported.

Sunday's data did not include figures for Wales, the government said.

Covid committee to decide on T20 World Cup matches, says ICC

The fate of Twenty20 World Cup matches if players test positive will be decided by a committee and not by the member boards, the global governing body said Sunday.

T20 cricket's showpiece events begins October 17 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman with the International Cricket Council hoping for a smooth tournament amid virus concerns.

India's pull out just two hours before the toss of the fifth Manchester Test due to fears in their camp last month left the England and Wales Cricket board facing financial losses and was a reminder of the uncertain times.

ICC's acting chief executive Geoff Allardice said any such last-minute decisions will be taken by a bio-safety advisory group.

Sydney poised to ease Covid-19 curbs

Sydney was set to reopen after months in lockdown, officials said, with businesses readying themselves to welcome fully vaccinated residents from Monday.

New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, reported 477 new coronavirus cases and six deaths, in an outbreak that has kept 5 million people in state capital Sydney in a lockdown for 100 days.

But as the state has met the threshold of 70 percent of its people fully vaccinated, New South Wales was ready to ease some restrictions and reopen many businesses, said state Premier Dominic Perrottet.

Malaysia to allow fully vaccinated people to travel interstate

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob says government will allow fully vaccinated people to travel interstate without police permission starting October 11.

Yaakob also added that decision to lift travel restrictions was made as 90 percent of adult population fully vaccinated.