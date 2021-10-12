Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Russia hits new record for Covid-19 deaths

Russia hit another record of daily coronavirus deaths as the country struggled with a rapid surge of infections and lagging vaccination rates, but authorities have been adamant that there would be no new national lockdown.

The government coronavirus task force reported 973 coronavirus deaths, the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic. Russia has repeatedly hit record daily death tolls this month, and daily infections also have been hovering near all-time highs, with 28,190 new cases reported.

Despite the rapidly mounting toll, the Kremlin has ruled out a nationwide lockdown, delegating the power to make decisions on toughening coronavirus restrictions to regional authorities.

FDA staff says Moderna did not meet all criteria for boosters

Scientists at the US Food and Drug Administration have said that Moderna Inc had not met all of the agency's criteria to support use of booster doses of its vaccine, possibly because the efficacy of the shot's first two doses has remained strong.

FDA staff said in documents that data for Moderna's vaccine showed that a booster does increase protective antibodies, but the difference in antibody levels before and after the shot was not wide enough, particularly in those whose levels had remained high.

Germany's CureVac drops first-generation Covid-19 jab

CureVac will withdraw its first-generation Covid-19 vaccine candidate and focus on collaborating with GSK to develop second-generation mRNA vaccine technology instead, the Germany-based biotechnology company has said.

CureVac said it would abandon its application for regulatory approval from the European Medicines Agency for its first-generation vaccine candidate CVnCoV after late-stage trials delivered disappointing results in June with 47 percent efficacy.

India recommends homegrown vaccine for kids aged 2-18

India has recommended emergency use of Bharat Biotech's shot in the 2 to 18 age-group, as the world's second-most populous nation expands its vaccination drive to include children.

The country has so far fully vaccinated around 29 percent of about 944 million eligible adults, as per government data, which includes administration of more than 110 million doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

South Korea to donate 1.1M vaccine doses to Vietnam, 470,000 doses to Thailand

South Korea will donate 1.1 miliion doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine to Vietnam and 470,000 doses to Thailand, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The donations come as South Korea has administered nearly 80 percent of its 52 million population with at least one dose of a vaccine, KDCA said in a statement.

London cancels New Year fireworks again due to pandemic

London's New Year's Eve fireworks show along the River Thames has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to concerns over the virus, city authorities said.

"Due to the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, our world-famous New Year's Eve display will not be held on the banks of the Thames this year," Mayor of London Sadiq Khan's office said in a statement.

The city is considering a number of "exciting options" to replace it, a spokesman added, promising that "London will be welcoming the new year in a spectacular way".

Sydney ends coronavirus lockdown after 106 days

Elated Sydneysiders celebrated the end of almost four months of coronavirus lockdown, putting behind them a period of "blood, sweat and no beers" in Australia's largest city.

Sydney's more than five million residents were subjected to a 106-day lockdown, designed to limit the march of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

With new infections now falling - New South Wales state recorded 496 cases on Monday - and more than 70 percent of over-16s fully vaccinated, the city is dusting off the cobwebs.

From midnight pubs, restaurants and cafes began throwing o pen their doors to anyone who could prove they were vaccinated.

Thousands of US hospital workers vote to strike

Thousands of health care workers at Kaiser Permanente facilities in US states Oregon and California gave a green light Monday to call a strike should contract talks fail.

Sticking points in negotiations appeared to be staffing levels and wages for nurses and others who have been on the front line of the pandemic.

"Health care workers are facing record levels of burnout after 20 months of the Covid pandemic," said Michael Barnett, president of the United Steelworkers local in Southern California.

Some 31,000 of the group's members who work at Southern California Kaiser Permanente locations voted by an overwhelming majority to authorise union leaders to call a strike, according to a USW statement.

The USW along with the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals represent the workers.

Nearly 3,400 workers at the major US provider's facilities in Oregon have also voted by a large majority to strike, according to the Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals there.

New Zealand seeks to ramp up vaccinations

New Zealand expects to administer a record 100,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses in a single day during a mass immunisation drive on Oct. 16, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, as she seeks to accelerate inoculations before easing curbs in Auckland.

Ardern on Tuesday urged the country's population over 12 years of age "to roll up sleeves for New Zealand and help make us (one of) the most vaccinated and therefore protected countries in the world". Some 2.44 million, or 58 percent of the population over 12, have been fully vaccinated so far.

"There is nothing stopping us other than people (not) showing up," Ardern said during a media briefing in Wellington.

New Zealand, which had stayed largely virus-free for most of the pandemic until a Delta outbreak in mid-August, has recorded 4,345 confirmed cases overall and 28 deaths.

It reported 43 new locally acquired cases of Covid-19, with a bulk of those in its largest city of Auckland, up from 35 a day earlier.

Travel is back, UK's easyJet says after $1.5 billion pandemic loss

EasyJet said travel was back as it increased capacity for October-December to 70 percent of its pre-pandemic level, a turnaround from a year in which Covid-19 restrictions drove losses above 1 billion pounds.