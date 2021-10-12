CULTURE
3 MIN READ
'No Time to Die' ropes in $55.5M, tops US box office
With "No Time to Die" claiming the No. 1 spot on domestic box office charts, the "Venom" follow-up slid to second place with $32 million.
'No Time to Die' ropes in $55.5M, tops US box office
Rami Malek speaks as Daniel Craig looks on during a ceremony honoring Craig with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on October 6, 2021. / AP
By Meryem Demirhan
October 12, 2021

"No Time to Die," the latest installment in the James Bond movie franchise, shot straight to number one in North America's box office on its opening weekend, netting $55.5 million, according to industry watcher Exhibitor Relations.

The United Artists film, the last to feature Daniel Craig as 007, sees Ian Fleming's spy hero dragged out of retirement to face off against old foes Blofeld, the criminal network SPECTRE and Safin, played by Rami Malek.

Last week's leader "Venom: Let there Be Carnage" was knocked down to second place with a haul of $31.7 million, making a total of $141 million for its first two weeks.

The Sony film stars Tom Hardy as investigative journalist Eddie Brock whose symbiotic bond with an alien named Venom gives him superpowers. 

Brock must stop serial killer Cletus Kasady, played by Woody Harrelson, who has broken out of prison after merging with another alien.

Third place was held by "The Addams Family 2," which brought in $10.1 million. 

RECOMMENDED

The animated feature by United Artists follows the iconically creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky family as they go on vacation. 

In fourth position was Disney's blockbuster "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" which netted $4.3 million.

The film stars Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu, Disney's first Asian lead, as a former assassin in the shadow of an evil father – Hong Kong legend Tony Leung. 

Fifth place was held by "The Many Saints of Newark," the Warner Bros. prequel to cult television series "The Sopranos," which took in $1.4 million in its second week.

That was followed by comedy action movie "Free Guy" starring Ryan Reynolds.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UK visa sanctions force Angola, Namibia to accept returned migrants
Zelenskyy to consult European leaders after Trump meeting
Iran in ‘comprehensive war’ with US, Israel, Europe: Pezeshkian
EU backs Somalia’s unity after Israel's Somaliland recognition
6.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan
Israeli army locks down villages in occupied West Bank after gunfire
Turkish president hails 'largest reconstruction mobilisation' as 455,000th disaster home delivered
Erdogan pays tribute to Turkish national poet Mehmet Akif Ersoy
Women, children among over 200 Sudanese killed by RSF in Darfur: Medics
Hundreds mourn in Syria's Homs after deadly mosque bombing
Türkiye ratifies investment deal with Hong Kong and a UN marine pact
Türkiye holds ceremony in Ankara for fallen Libyan delegation
Saudi-led coalition in Yemen vows to counter STC military actions undermining de-escalation
US strike hit areas with no Daesh presence in Nigeria, residents say
Russia strikes Ukraine ahead of Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump