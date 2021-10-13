Wednesday, October 13, 2021

WHO says it may be 'last chance' to find Covid-19 origins

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that its newly formed advisory group on dangerous pathogens may be "our last chance" to determine the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and called for cooperation from China.

The first human cases of Covid-19 were reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. China has repeatedly dismissed theories that the virus leaked from one of its laboratories and has said no more visits are needed.

A WHO-led team spent four weeks in and around Wuhan earlier this year with Chinese scientists, and said in a joint report in March that the virus had probably been transmitted from bats to humans through another animal but further research was needed.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the investigation was hampered by a dearth of raw data pertaining to the first days of the outbreak's spread and has called for lab audits.

The WHO on Wednesday named the 26 proposed members of its Scientific Advisory Group on the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO).

They include Marion Koopmans, Thea Fischer, Hung Nguyen and Chinese animal health expert Yang Yungui, who took part in the joint investigation in Wuhan.

Cases dropping in North, South America, health agency says

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has said that Covid-19 cases are dropping overall in North America but remain high in the American Midwest, Alaska, and Canada's Northwest Territories, where infection rates are 10 times the national average.

Infections are also dropping across South America, though cases are up in the greater Caracas area of Venezuela, and in parts of Chile's southernmost regions.

In the Caribbean, Barbados is reporting the highest number of Covid cases and deaths since the pandemic started, with a five-fold increase in Covid infections over the last month, PAHO said.

The regional branch of the World Health Organization called for concerted action in the Americas to help every country reach the WHO's vaccination coverage target of 40 percent of their population by the end of this year.

India has no plans for booster dose

India currently has no plans to give booster doses as some nations have begun doing, the government's chief Covid-19 advisor said on Wednesday as the country nears the milestone of one billion vaccine injections.

Doctor Vinod K Paul said meanwhile with the country's vaccine makers ramping up production and domestic needs diminishing, India should be able to resume being a major exporter of jabs from next year.

More than 15 countries worldwide have begun issuing third doses of coronavirus vaccines to older citizens, including in Israel and in European Union nations such as France, Italy and Germany.

But Paul, part of the Indian government's advisory body NITI Aayog, said there is no clear guidance on whether a third dose is necessary, including from the World Health Organization.

"As of now we do not have a recommendation for a booster bump-up dose," Paul told reporters, adding however that the government would "continue to watch this space very carefully".

His comments came with the number of vaccine doses administered in India set to hit one billion in the coming days, with some 75 percent of those eligible receiving one shot and around 30 percent double vaccinated.

India is the world's largest vaccine producer but the country halted exports of Covid jabs earlier this year to focus on its domestic needs after a devastating infections surge overwhelmed hospitals.

Russia's one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine 70 percent effective against Delta variant - RDIF

Russia's one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine shows 70 percent effectiveness against the Delta variant of coronavirus three months after injection, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Wednesday, citing the vaccine's developer.

The data was submitted by the developer, the Gamaleya Institute, to medical website medRxiv ahead of a peer review and based on 28,000 participants who received a dose of Sputnik Light, compared with a control group of 5.6 million individuals who were not vaccinated, it said.

The data comes as Russia battles soaring infections and hesitancy about vaccines at home, while struggling to compete with more established vaccines developed by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca which are each making hundreds of millions of doses.

Spike in extreme poverty inevitable due to insufficient aid in Africa

Most households in Africa have received no support despite many African governments introducing measures such as cash transfers and food assistance programs to combat rising poverty and hunger brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, a global rights group said.

The pandemic highlighted the need for African governments “to strengthen social protection systems” as, according to World Bank estimates, the crisis will push 29 million more Africans into extreme poverty by the end of this year, according to a report by Human Rights Watch (HRW).

Some countries have discontinued the assistance programs, leaving thousands helpless and suffering.

“The Covid-19 crisis has wreaked havoc on the livelihoods of millions of households across Africa, leaving families hungry and desperate for help,” said Mausi Segun, Africa director at HRW.

“African governments should urgently invest in the social protection systems needed to ensure that Africans can endure the pandemic’s devastating economic impact with dignity.”

Russia reports record daily virus death toll for second day running

Russia has reported a record daily rise in coronavirus-related deaths for the second day running, amid a surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths that has led the Kremlin to demand that authorities speed up the pace of vaccinations.

Russia's coronavirus task force reported 984 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest single-day toll since the start of the pandemic, as well as 28,717 new infections in the last 24 hours.

Ukraine reports second-highest daily Covid-related deaths since pandemic start

Ukraine has registered 471 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, approaching the record daily toll of 481, which was reported on April 7, Health Ministry data showed.

Ukraine registered 16,309 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours. It reported a total of 2.59 million virus cases and 59,523 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

US to open land borders to vaccinated travelers in November

The United States will open its land borders with Mexico and Canada in early November to non-essential travelers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, a senior White House official announced.

The official said the administration would give the "precise date very soon" - both for land crossings as well as international air travel, which would be timed to "go together."

The United States had already announced in September that it would lift bans in November on all vaccinated air passengers who undergo testing and contact tracing.

In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, US borders were closed in March 2020 to travelers coming from the European Union, Britain and China, with India and Brazil added to the list later.