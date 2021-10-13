The dystopian drama has inspired countless memes, Halloween costumes of the ubiquitious green tracksuits worn by contestants and real world recreations of the various games. It has also sparked a debate within South Korea about toxic competitive societies and prompted new interest in the country's culture and language

"We did not see that coming, in terms of its global popularity," said, Netflix's co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos during a tech conference in California, displaying that the streaming service was surprised by how popular "Squid Game" has become.

Netflix provides limited information on viewing figures for its platform and cuts the data it does give in various ways. The 28-day debut numbers it issued for Bridgerton and other shows included any account that watched an episode for at least two minutes.

Previously, South Korean Internet service provider SK Broadband sued Netflix to pay for costs from increased network traffic and maintenance work because of the surge in viewers.