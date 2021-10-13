A Blue Origin capsule carrying Star Trek's William Shatner and three crewmates have gently floated down to the West Texas desert after a brief voyage to space.

The mission was the second human flight for Jeff Bezos' company as it looks to establish itself as a leader in the space tourism sector.

Shatner and three fellow passengers soared to an estimated 66 miles (106 km) over the West Texas desert in the fully automated capsule and then safely parachuted to the desert floor in a flight that lasted just over 10 minutes.

Shatner became the oldest person in space, eclipsing the previous record — set by a passenger on a similar jaunt on a Bezos spaceship in July — by eight years.

“That was unlike anything they described,” Shatner said as the capsule descended toward Earth.

"It was unbelievable," he said.

Sci-fi fans reveled in the opportunity to see the man best known as the stalwart Captain James T Kirk of the starship Enterprise boldly go where no star of American TV has gone before.

Shatner said ahead of the countdown that he planned to spend his approximately three minutes of weightlessness gazing down at Earth, his nose pressed against the capsule’s windows.

“The only thing I don’t want to see is a little gremlin looking back at me,” he joked, referring to the plot of his 1963 “Twilight Zone” episode titled “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet.”

Bezos is a huge “Star Trek” fan — the Amazon founder had a cameo as an alien in one of the later “Star Trek” movies — and Shatner rode free as his invited guest.

'A pinch-me moment'

The blastoff brought priceless star power to Bezos’ spaceship company, given its built-in appeal to baby boomers, celebrity watchers and space enthusiasts. Shatner starred in TV’s original “Star Trek” from 1966 to 1969, back when the US was racing for the moon, and went on to appear in a string of “Star Trek” movies.