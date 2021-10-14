Thursday, October 14, 2021

Africa detecting just 1 in 7 COVID-19 cases, says WHO study

Only one in seven Covid-19 infections in Africa are being detected, meaning the continent's estimated infection level may be 59 million people, according to a new study by the World Health Organization.

“With limited testing, we’re still flying blind in far too many communities in Africa,” said Matshidiso Moeti, regional director for the WHO in Africa in a press briefing on Thursday.

To get more accurate numbers of infections and to better curb transmission, the UN plans to increase rapid diagnostic testing in eight African countries with the goal of testing 7 million people in the next year.

The initiative is a “radically” new approach that shifts from passive to active surveillance by working with communities, said Moeti. The rapid tests are affordable, reliable and easy to use and will provide results within 15 minutes, she said. An additional 360,000 cases are expected to be detected by using the tests, with approximately 75 percent of them being asymptomatic or mild, she said.

The initiative will be based on what is called a ring strategy that has been used to eradicate smallpox and was implemented during Ebola outbreaks.

Italy reports 40 deaths, 2,668 new cases

Italy has reported 40 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, up from 37 the previous day, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 2,668 from 2,772 .

Italy has registered 131,461 deaths linked to Covid-19 since the outbreak in February last year. It has the second highest toll in Europe behind Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 4.71 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 — not including those in intensive care — stood at 2,479 on Thursday, down from 2,552 a day earlier.

There were 22 new admissions to intensive care units, increasing from 19 on Wednesday. The total number of patients in intensive care with Covid-19 fell to 359 from a previous 367.

Some 324,614 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 278,945, the Health Ministry said.

UK records 45,066 new cases and 157 deaths

Britain has reported 45,066 new Covid-19 cases and 157 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 42,776 cases and 136 deaths reported on Wednesday.

Tuberculosis deaths rise for 1st time in years, due to Covid-19

The number of people killed by tuberculosis has risen for the first time in more than a decade, largely because fewer people got tested and treated as resources were diverted to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization said.

In its yearly report on TB released on Thursday, the UN health agency said 1.5 million people worldwide died of the bacterial disease last year, a slight rise from the 1.4 million deaths in 2019. Evidence of the ancient disease has been found in Egyptian mummies and it's believed to have killed more people in history than any other infectious illness; TB routinely kills more people every year than AIDS and malaria.

The WHO also said far fewer people were newly diagnosed with TB in 2020; 5.8 million versus 7.1 million in 2019. The agency also estimates that about 4 million people suffer from TB but have yet to be diagnosed, a rise from 2.9 million people the previous year.

The disease is caused by a bacterium that often infects the lungs and is highly transmissible when those sickened by it cough or sneeze. About one quarter of the world’s population has a latent TB infection, meaning they carry the bacterium, but haven’t become ill and can’t transmit it.

Belgium reports record daily infections in 5 months

Belgium this week has recorded the highest single-day coronavirus cases in five months, public broadcaster RTBF reported.

The country of 11 million has been experiencing a rise in Covid-19 infections, the outlet said, citing the latest data published by the research center Sciensano.

On a seven-day average, 2,114 new cases were registered this week, which is 12 percent more than last week’s average of 1,900 daily cases.

On Monday, a record number of 3,872 coronavirus cases were detected, which is the highest number since May 3.

The rise in cases is particularly high, exceeding 40 percent compared to a week before in the region of Flanders.

Approximately 44,500 people are tested for Covid-19 every day in Belgium.

Currently, 779 people are treated in hospitals because of the virus, but it is feared to rise soon following the surge in infections.

FDA advisers weigh case for Covid-19 vaccine booster shots

Israeli health officials have said that booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine improved severe disease protection in people aged 40 and older, in presentations made to US scientists discussing a booster dose of Moderna's vaccine.

The data was reported at a meeting of outside advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration who are expected to vote on the need for booster shots of the Moderna Inc vaccine later on Thursday. The FDA typically follows the advice of its experts but is not bound to do so.

If the FDA signs off on Moderna's boosters, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will make specific recommendations on who should get the shots.

"What we're seeing is a break in the epidemic curve in Israel," said Dr Sharon Alroy-Preis, director of public health services at the Ministry of Health in Israel.

She said the booster vaccination program, which now includes 50 percent of the population among all age groups, is starting to reduce infections even among the unvaccinated populations in Israel.

Israel, which has been closely monitoring vaccines in its population, said in a slide presentation that administering a booster dose led to greater protection against confirmed infection in those aged 16 and above.

Russia reports record infections, deaths

Russia has reported a pandemic high for both new coronavirus infections and fatalities over 24 hours, with the country's vaccination drive at a snail's pace and few restrictions in place.

Officials registered 31,299 new infections and 986 deaths from Covid-19 over 24 hours, bringing Russia's total fatalities to 220,315 – the highest toll in Europe.

The surging outbreak has come with just 31 percent of Russians fully inoculated, according to the Gogov website, which tallies Covid-19 data from the regions.

Russia to lift ban on flights to Thailand, Norway, other countries

Russia will lift its Covid-19 ban on flights to countries including Tunisia, Thailand, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Iran, Slovenia, and Oman from November 9, the government coronavirus task force said.

The government stopped normal commercial flights abroad when the pandemic struck last year, but it has since been gradually relaxing the restrictions. The flight bans dealt a heavy blow to Russia's airlines.

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99 percent vaccination, says Red Cross

The tiny Pacific nation of Palau has the world's highest percentage of people vaccinated against Covid-19, the Red Cross said, urging the country's laggard neighbours to follow its example and step up inoculation efforts.

Fully 99 percent of Palau's population over 12 has had both shots of vaccine for the new coronavirus, the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) said, citing government figures which also show that this amounts to 16,152 people.

That puts Palau, an archipelago of 500 islands in the western Pacific Ocean, in the "top spot", the IFRC said in a statement, ahead of countries like Portugal which was named one of the world's most vaccinated countries when 80 percent of its 10 million people were fully immunised last month.

Australia's Victoria confirms record 2,297 virus cases