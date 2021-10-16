The Golden Globes will go ahead despite NBC's decision not to broadcast the Hollywood award ceremony over concerns about its record on diversity and transparency, organisers have said.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which votes on the Globes and has been under fire due to allegations of racism, sexism, bullying and corruption, said on Friday winners of the annual film and television awards will be announced on January 9.

No details were given of how the awards will be announced, or if any physical ceremony will take place.

Netflix and Amazon Studios said they would not work with the HFPA until more "meaningful" and "significant" reforms were made to its ranks.

The controversy stemmed from a report in February that the HFPA had no Black members in its ranks, although discontent with the group had been simmering in Hollywood for years.