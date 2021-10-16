Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili has stunned world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas at Indian Wells, 6-4 2-6 6-4, to reach his first-ever Masters 1000 semi-final.

The 36th-ranked Basilashvili was the clear underdog against the French Open finalist but mounted a stout defence to send the Greek packing.

He saved six of 10 break points after picking up a pair of ATP titles in Qatar and at the Bavarian Championships earlier this year.

"Surprised? Not really," said Basilashvili. "In general, in the game, from the baseline I'm physically as well feeling really good, I'm playing good, feeling the ball really well. Again, if I will manage this kind of serving well, I can keep playing good."

He pointed to his first serve as a major point of recent improvement - calling his "a big minus" previously - after firing off five aces across the match on Friday.