Sunday, October 17, 2021

UK logs most cases in a day since mid-July

Britain has reported 45,140 new cases the highest daily number since the middle of July, and 57 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

Italy reports over 2,400 new cases

Italy has reported 24 deaths, up from 14 the previous day, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 2,437 from 2,983.

Italy has registered 131,541 deaths since the outbreak in February last year. It has the second highest toll in Europe behind Britain, and the ninth highest in the world.

UAE's daily cases fall below 100

The United Arab Emirates has recorded a drop in daily cases to below 100 for the first time since the start of the outbreak last year as it hosts a huge world fair to which it hopes to attract millions of visits.

The Health Ministry reported 99 new cases, down from a peak of nearly 4,000 a day in January. The UAE's cumulative death toll stands at 2,120.

Singapore reports over 3,000 cases

Singapore's Health Ministry has reported 3,058 new cases and 9 additional deaths.

Sinapore has registered 233 deaths since the outbreak last year and 148,178 cases.

Melbourne to ease world's longest lockdown

Australia's Melbourne, which has spent more time under Covid-19 lockdowns than any other city in the world, is set to lift its stay-at-home orders this week, officials have said.

By Friday, when some curbs will be lifted, the Australian city of 5 million people will have been under six lockdowns totalling 262 days, or nearly nine months, since March 2020.

Australian and other media say this is the longest in the world, exceeding a 234-day lockdown in Buenos Aires.

While coronavirus cases keep rising in Victoria state, of which Melbourne is the capital, the state's double-vaccination rate is set to reach 70 percent this week, allowing for the ease in restrictions.

"Today is a great day," said Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews in announcing the lockdown. "Today is a day when Victorians can be proud of what they have achieved."

Russia reports 997 more fatalities