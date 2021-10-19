Unvaccinated tennis players and other athletes are unlikely to get visas to enter Australia to play in the Grand Slam event.

Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said on Tuesday he doubted any unvaccinated athletes would be allowed into the country, let alone Victoria which hosts the Australian Open in Melbourne.

World number one Novak Djokovic, level on 20 Grand Slam titles with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, declined to reveal his vaccination status again this week.

He said he was unsure if he would defend his Australian Open title as authorities work out Covid-19 restrictions for the tournament.

"I don't think an unvaccinated tennis player is going to get a visa to come into this country and if they did get a visa they'd probably have to quarantine for a couple of weeks," Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews told a media briefing.

"I don't think that the person you indicated (Djokovic) or any other tennis player, let's not personalise it... or golfer or Formula One driver will even get a visa to get here.

"If I'm wrong I'm sure the federal government will let you know.

"(The virus) doesn't care what your tennis ranking is, or how many Grand Slams you've won. It's completely irrelevant. You need to be vaccinated to keep yourself safe and to keep others safe."

Tennis Australia, which organises the Australian Open, did not provide immediate comment.