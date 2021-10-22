Friday, October 22, 2021

Belgium enters fourth infection wave as cases jump

Belgium's daily cases have jumped to the highest level in almost a year, prompting health experts to say that a fourth wave of infections has begun.

Data from the Sciensano health institute showed that the country registered nearly 6,500 new cases on October 18. That is as many as on November 10, 2020, a few days before the government imposed a second lockdown.

Over 115M vaccine jabs given in Turkey to date

Turkey has administered over 115.05 million doses of vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures released.

The ministry recorded 28,192 new cases, 228 fatalities, and 30,302 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

Canada scraps advisory to avoid foreign travel

Canada has scrapped an official advisory urging its citizens to shun non-essential foreign travel, given the successful campaign to inoculate people, the country's top medical officer said.

The warning was issued in March 2020, when the pandemic erupted.

Italy reports over 3,800 new cases

Italy has reported 39 deaths against 36 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 3,882 from 3,794.

Italy has registered 131,763 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.73 million cases to date.

Britain's new cases below recent peak

Britain has reported 49,298 new cases, government data showed, down from more than 52,000 reported on Thursday which was the highest figure since the previous wave of new cases in mid-July, official data showed.

A further 180 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test, also below a recent peak.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said rising levels of infections were predicted in government models, and they did not herald a return of stringent lockdown measures.

Pfizer says vaccine 90% effective in younger children

Pfizer's vaccine is more than 90 percent effective in preventing symptomatic forms of the disease in children aged 5 to 11.

The new data were published on Friday on the website of the Food and Drug Administration, which has called an advisory panel of independent experts to meet on Tuesday to decide whether to authorise the vaccine in this age group.

Amnesty presses Italy on Covid probe as parliament stalls

Italy should urgently launch a public inquiry into its handling of the pandemic, the Amnesty International rights group has said, as lawmakers in Rome dithered over the issue.

"It is vital that the Italian parliament approves an independent inquiry so that lessons can be learned, similar mistakes can be prevented and justice can be provided to those people who died unnecessarily and those who were wrongly dismissed," said Debora Del Pistoia, researcher at Amnesty International Italy.

Germany warns of 'escalation' in cases

Germany's Health Ministry has said the country was seeing a surge in infections and warned that the situation was likely to worsen as winter approaches.

Germany recorded 19,572 new cases over the past 24 hours on Friday, according to the RKI, up 70 percent on a week earlier.

Friday's figure was the highest since early May, when far fewer Germans were vaccinated.

Beijing launches mass testing wave after four new cases

Beijing has plans to test tens of thousands of people after four new cases were found in a suburban district, as a new outbreak prompts school closures and flight cancellations across the country.