CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Alec Baldwin fires prop gun killing woman on film set
The incident happened on the set of "Rust" in New Mexico where Baldwin is playing the lead in a 19th-century western.
Alec Baldwin fires prop gun killing woman on film set
Alec Baldwin with his Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for "Saturday Night Live", September 17,2017. / Reuters
By Merve Ayşe Kızılaslan
October 22, 2021

Actor Alec Baldwin has fired a prop gun on a movie set in New Mexico, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

The incident occurred on the set of the independent feature film "Rust'', on Thursday, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's office said in a statement.

"The sheriff's office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography, and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor," the police said in a statement.

According to authorities, Hutchins was transported by helicopter to University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, while Souza was taken by ambulance to Christus St Vincent Regional Medical center to undergo treatment for his injuries.

It was not immediately known how serious Souza's injuries were.

A Variety report said the shooting occurred at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, a production location south of Santa Fe.

RECOMMENDED

A spokesperson from the production told The Hollywood Reporter the "accident" involved the misfire of a prop gun with blanks.

No charges have yet been filed in regard to the incident, said the police, adding they are investigating the shooting.

Baldwin has been on television and in films since the 1980s.

He starred in a number of high profile movies, including in "The Hunt for Red October" and two iterations of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, and has also voiced animated characters in hits like "The Boss Baby".

He garnered new fans with his long-running portrayal of Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live", a character that irritated the former president, but won Baldwin a Primetime Emmy.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh