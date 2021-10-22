Environmental campaigners have staged protests on several continents to press their demands for more government action to curb global warming ahead of the upcoming UN climate summit in Glasgow.

Protesters rallied in Uganda, Bangladesh, India, Italy, Sweden and Germany to call for measures preventing dangerous global warming levels and taking into account the plight of the world's poorest, who are particularly hard-hit by climate change.

Thousands of mostly young people rallied at Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate, carrying banners featuring slogans such as “Act now or swim later” and “Don't melt our future.”

Many called on the next German government to place greater emphasis on tackling climate change, with some protesters attempting to blockade the offices of the three parties currently negotiating to form a coalition government.

Those parties include the center-left Social Democrats who came first in the Sept. 26 election ahead of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Union bloc.

The Union bloc is not part of those talks, though Merkel is expected to attend the UN climate talks next month in her role as head of a caretaker government.