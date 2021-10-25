Eastern Europe imposes fresh curbs amid new wave

Authorities around the world have been sounding the alarm as infections surge, with governments in regions where vaccine uptake has been low forced to toughen up restrictions in a bid to stop the virus raging out of control.

Tougher restrictions came into force in Romania and the Czech Republic, while in Slovakia stricter rules were expanded to more regions. In Bulgaria, police will start imposing fines on people who break restrictions from Monday.

In Romania, the government reintroduced a night curfew and made health passes mandatory for entry to most public venues, while school children were sent on vacation for two weeks.

China to start vaccinating children to age 3 as cases spread

Children as young as 3 will start receiving vaccines in China, where 76 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated and authorities are maintaining a zero-tolerance policy toward outbreaks.

Local city and provincial level governments in at least five provinces issued notices in recent days announcing that children ages 3-11 will be required to get their vaccinations.

Russia marks another record number of daily cases

The Russian government's coronavirus task force has tallied 37,930 new confirmed cases in 24 hours, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

The task force also reported 1,069 more deaths in the same period, slightly fewer than a record of 1,075 reached over the weekend.

President Vladimir Putin ordered Russians not to go to work between October 30 and November 7, when the country will observe an extended holiday.

Moderna says its vaccine protective, safe in young children

US pharmaceutical giant Moderna has reported a "robust neutralising antibody response" to its vaccine in children aged 6-11, and said that it will submit the trial data to global regulators soon.

"We are encouraged by the immunogenicity and safety profile of mRNA-1273 in children aged 6 to under 12 years and are pleased that the study met its primary immunogenicity endpoints," chief executive Stephane Bancel said in a statement.

EU regulator starts real-time review of Merck’s pill

The EU's medicines watchdog has started a review of an oral Covid-19 medication from the US pharmaceutical firm Merck, raising hopes for an easy-to-administer treatment to reduce serious or deadly cases.

The move, which could eventually lead to authorisation on the European market, comes two weeks after Merck applied for emergency use in the US of the anti-coronavirus drug.

Estonia tightens virus certificate criteria as cases rise

People in Estonia no longer can use negative test results to obtain the coronavirus certificates needed to attend sporting events, movie showings, indoor public meetings and other events.

Only proof of vaccination or having recovered from the virus are accepted as the basis for obtaining a certificate.

Authorities said the rule, along with another requiring masks in indoor public places, will remain in place until January 10.

South Korea plots course to scrapping curbs by early 2022

South Korea has unveiled a three-phase strategy to get back to normal with all limits on gatherings and distancing gone by February, after it achieved a goal of vaccinating 70 percent of its people on the weekend.