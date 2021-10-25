POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Minors in Australia might soon need parental consent for social media
A proposed new law will put Australia among the most stringent countries in terms of age controls for social media that will impact platforms such a Reddit and Facebook.
Minors in Australia might soon need parental consent for social media
The government has already introduced mandatory licensing payments for media outlets and plans to toughen laws against online misinformation and defamation. / AFP
By Meryem Demirhan
October 25, 2021

Australia is planning to make social media companies obtain parental consent for users under the age of 16, with multimillion dollar fines for failing to comply.

Social media companies, which include anonymous forums like Reddit and smartphone dating apps like Bumble, would also be required to take all reasonable steps to determine users' ages and prioritize children's interests when collecting data, the Online Privacy Bill said.

If made law, the Online Privacy Bill would put Australia among the most stringent countries in terms of age controls for social media, and build on the country's efforts to rein in the power of Big Tech. 

READ MORE:Study shows children and teenagers are targets for misinformation on TikTok

Facebook reviewing proposed law

"We are ensuring data and privacy will be protected and handled with care," said Attorney-General Michaelia Cash in a statement.

"Our draft legislation means that these companies will be punished heavily if they don't meet that standard," she added.

RECOMMENDED

Assistant Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention David Coleman said "Facebook's own internal research demonstrates the impact social media platforms can have on body image and the mental health of young people".

READ MORE:Instagram for kids suspended after uproar

Facebook's director of public policy in Australia and New Zealand, Mia Garlick, said the company was reviewing the proposed law and understood "the importance of ensuring Australia's privacy laws evolve at a comparable pace to the rate of innovation and new technology we're experiencing today".

The new law would raise penalties for any breaches of the code, with fines of either 10 percent of the company's domestic annual turnover, three times the financial benefit of the breach or $7.5 million.

The current maximum fine is $1.5 million.

In a previously-commissioned report published on Monday, privacy watchdog the Information Commissioner found that while most social media providers had an age minimum of 13, the limit was enforced by "self-attestation" rather than independent verification.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh