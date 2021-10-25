Greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere reached record levels last year, the United Nations warned ahead of the COP26 summit about worsening global warming.

The UN's World Meteorological Organization said on Monday that continued rising greenhouse gas emissions would result in more extreme weather and wide-ranging impacts on the environment, the economy and humanity.

"The Greenhouse Gas Bulletin contains a stark, scientific message for climate change negotiators at COP26," said WMO chief Petteri Taalas.

The economic slowdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic triggered a temporary decline in new emissions, but had no discernible impact on the atmospheric levels of greenhouse gases and their growth rates.

The WMO’s Greenhouse Gas Bulletin said the annual rate of increase last year was above the yearly average between 2011 and 2020 — and the trend continued in 2021.

As long as emissions continue, global temperatures will continue to rise.

READ MORE: Climate change poses threat to global stability: US intelligence

'We will see a temperature increase'