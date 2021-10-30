Saturday, October 30, 2021

China calls for mutual vaccine recognition

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccines based on the World Health Organization's emergency use list, according to a transcript of his remarks published by the official Xinhua news agency.

Speaking to the Group of 20 Leaders' Summit in Rome via video link, Xi said China had provided more than 1.6 billion shots to the world, and was working with 16 nations to cooperate on manufacturing doses.

"China is willing to work with all parties to improve the accessibility and affordability of Covid-19 vaccines in developing countries," Xi said.

Xi reiterated China's support of the World Trade Organization (WTO) making an early decision on waiving intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines, and he called for vaccine companies to be encouraged to transfer technology to developing countries.

Two Chinese vaccines, one from Sinovac Biotech and one from Sinopharm, have been included in the WHO's emergency use list.

Putin calls on G20 to accelerate mutual vaccine recognition

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on G20 countries to accelerate the mutual recognition of each other's Covid-19 vaccines.

Putin, who remotely addressed the G20 summit in Rome by video link, also said that the World Health Organization should be quicker to make decisions on approving vaccines.

Many 'challenges' ahead in India’s vaccination programme

Even as India crossed the milestone of 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses last week, many challenges remain in its vaccination programme before the country inoculates the entire nation, according to health experts.

Soon after India crossed the mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country has scripted "history."

Health Ministry figures revealed early Saturday that vaccination coverage has exceeded 1,054,313,977.

According to official statistics, more than 75 percent of those who are eligible have received one dose, while more than 30 percent have been fully vaccinated.

But health experts said many challenges await.

"When we break down the 1 billion figure, then we will see it is not 1 billion people but 1 billion shots, which translates to around 31 percent of adults having received both shots and another 45 percent receiving only one shot," Chandrakant Lahariya, a Delhi-based epidemiologist and public health expert told Anadolu Agency.

He said there is still 24 percent of the population that has not received a single dose.

"So itself is a big challenge ahead," he said.

UK reports 41,278 new cases, 166 deaths

Britain has reported 41,278 new coronavirus cases and 166 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 43,467 new infections and 186 deaths reported on Friday.

Italy records 37 coronavirus deaths, 4,878 new cases

Italy has reported 37 coronavirus-related deaths against 33 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 4,878 from 5,335.

Italy has registered 132,074 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.77 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,707 on Saturday, up from 2,658 a day earlier.

There were 20 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 18 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 346 from a previous 349.

Some 477,352 tests were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 474,778, the health ministry said.

Philippines logs record daily deaths

The Philippines has reported its highest single-day coronavirus deaths, mostly due to the reclassification of previous cases, the health ministry said.

In a bulletin, the ministry recorded 423 Covid-19 deaths, eclipsing the 401 casualties reported on April. 9.

However, 373 cases previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified and added to the death toll, it added.

With nearly 2.8 million cases and 43,044 deaths, the Philippines has Southeast Asia's second highest infections and casualties, next to Indonesia.

Russia's daily Covid-19 cases reach a new record at 40,251

Russia has reported 40,251 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day case tally since the start of the pandemic.

The government's coronavirus taskforce reported 1,160 deaths related to the virus, three short of the daily record of 1,163 set the day before.