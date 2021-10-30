A wooden canoe used by the ancient Maya and believed to be over 1,000 years old has turned up in southern Mexico, officials said, part of archeological work accompanying the construction of a major new tourist train.

The extremely rare canoe was found almost completely intact, Mexican antiquities institute INAH said on Friday, submerged in a fresh-water pool known as a cenote, thousands of which dot Mexico's Yucatan peninsula, near the ruins of Chichen Itza, once a major Maya city featuring elaborately carved temples and towering pyramids.

Measuring a little over 5 feet (1.6 meters) in length and 2-1/2 feet (80 cm) wide, the canoe was possibly used to transport water from the cenote or deposit ritual offerings, according to a statement from INAH.

The institute described the extraordinary find as "the first complete canoe like this in the Maya area," adding that experts from Paris' Sorbonne University will help with an analysis of the well-preserved wood to pin-point its age and type.