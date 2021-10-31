Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has been subjected to racist abuse online.

The 28-year-old shared screenshots of some of the comments after Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win over Manchester City.

Zaha, who scored the opening goal of the game at the Etihad Stadium, was brought down by Aymeric Laporte which resulted in the City defender receiving a straight red card in first-half stoppage time.

"This message isn't for me to get a million messages saying 'we stand with you' and 'it's disgusting' or about me getting sympathy," Zaha wrote on Instagram.

"I'm not here for all the nonsense that's being done instead of fixing the actual problem.

"I don't mind abuse because nowadays it comes with doing the job I do even though it's not an excuse but my colour will always be the real problem but it's fine because I'll always be black and proud."

"Speak to me when you actually take this issue seriously," he added.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, has not yet responded for comment.