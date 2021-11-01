Big names in Pakistan’s film industry have dazzled the audience in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul to honour its best.

The fourth edition of the country’s star-studded International Pakistan Prestige Awards (IPPA) was held on Sunday evening.

The ceremony was attended by Pakistani and Turkish officials, actors, directors and producers.

Pakistani actors Adnan Siddiqui, Iqra Aziz, Meera Ji, Hania Amir and Sonya Hussyn were among the celebrities who attended the awards in addition to producers and other film industry staff from the South Asian nation.

Imran Ismail, governor of Pakistan’s southern Sindh province, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said Pakistan and Turkey are “working to bridge the gap” in the film industry.

'Love and solidarity'

“Pakistan and Turkey started this journey of love and solidarity ever since the Khilafat Movement,” Ismail told the audience, referring to help extended by Muslims of South Asia to Turkey during its war of independence after World War I.

“Istanbul is close to our hearts,” he said to a rousing reception from the audience as the hall glittered with red and green colours while the national anthems of the two countries were played.

“We take love from Istanbul when we return to our homes…We take inspiration from each other’s culture, and now we are trying joint projects in the film industry.”

Ismail, a senior member of the governing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, said the “stars of the Pakistani industry need a good platform.”