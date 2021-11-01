Monday, November 1, 2021

Global Covid-19 deaths pass 5M in less than 2 years

The number of people who have died from the Covid-19 has exceeded 5 million worldwide in less than two years, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Data from the US-based school showed more than 246.7 million have been infected by the virus that emerged in China in December 2019, and has since spread to every corner of the world.

With nearly 46 million infections and over 745,800 deaths, the US remains the country with the highest number of infections and deaths.

Putin asks army to help fight pandemic as cases spiral

President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia may need the army's help to build field hospitals as Russia battles a surge in infections that has led to a nationwide workplace shutdown.

"The situation in the country is very difficult," Putin said in remarks to Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu and other top brass.

"More than 40,000 cases (a day). This has never happened."

Jon Bon Jovi tests positive, cancels concert

Jon Bon Jovi has tested positive during a rapid test just before he was set to perform a concert in Miami Beach.

An announcer took to the stage to give the crowd the bad news just before Saturday night's concert at Loews South Beach was set to begin, WSVN in Miami reported.

Bon Jovi, 59, and his bandmates took rapid tests just before the concert and Bon Jovi tested positive. He is fully vaccinated.

Greece reports record high daily infections

Greece has recorded 5,449 new infections in the past 24 hours, authorities said, the highest single-day figure since the pandemic began early last year.

Another 52 people died over the past day, taking the total to 15,990 among 747,595 cases.

Netherlands to impose new curbs as infections jump

The Netherlands has imposed new restrictions this week in a bid to curb a recent surge in infections, health minister Hugo de Jonge said.

"We can't escape having to take new measures", De Jonge said.

"The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals is rising fast."

South Korea eases curbs, imposes vaccine passports

New rules aimed at moving South Koreans toward "living with Covid-19" have came into effect, with the easing of a range of curbs and the introduction of vaccine passports at high-risk venues such as gyms, saunas and bars.

The switch of focus comes as more than 75 percent of the country's population has been fully vaccinated.

The first phase of the revised rules is due to last for a month, with plans to scrap all restrictions by February.

Singapore may see 2,000 Covid-19 deaths annually

Singapore could see as many 2,000 Covid-19 deaths annually over time, mainly among the elderly, but it was focused on avoiding excess mortality.

Janil Puthucheary, a senior minister of state in parliament, made the remarks on Monday as the country battles its biggest surge in infections.

At 0.2 percent Singapore's Covid-19 case fatality rate is similar to the rate of deaths from pneumonia before the pandemic struck, said the minister.

It is also lower than other countries where cases surged before vaccination, he said.