The 3.5 trillion tonnes of Greenland's ice sheet that has melted over the past decade has raised global sea levels by one centimetre and is heightening worldwide flood risks.

The ice sheet atop the world's largest island contains enough frozen water to lift oceans some six metres (twenty feet) globally, new research showed on Monday.

Writing in the journal Nature Communications, researchers said that Greenland's meltwater runoff had risen by twenty-one percent over the past four decades.

Extreme melting events in Greenland have been increasing in frequency for at least forty years.

One-third of the ice lost in the past decade came in just two hot summers, 2012 and 2019, the research showed.

More strikingly, the data provided by the European Space Agency showed that the ice sheet had lost 3.5 trillion tonnes of ice since 2011, producing enough water to raise oceans globally and put coastal communities at higher risk of flood events.

'Heatwaves a major cause of ice loss'