Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Pfizer tops Q3 forecasts as total vaccine sales soar

Pfizer Inc. has raised the full-year sales forecast for its vaccine by 7.5 percent to $36 billion, as it signs deals with countries for booster doses and receives clearances for using its shots in children.

The company had in July forecast sales of $33.5 billion from the vaccine it sells with BioNTech.

Turkey: No plans to vaccinate children under 12

Turkey is not considering vaccinating children under 12 years old, the country's top public health official has said.

"I can say that vaccinating children under the age of 12 is not on our agenda," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters at parliament in the capital Ankara.

Koca reiterated that random PCR testing in schools continued. The measure had started in pilot schools as part of coronavirus measures introduced after the resumption of in-person classes in September.

Noting that surveys showed that the positive-test rate was "not very high" in school-age children, as opposed to the general population, he assured that "there is nothing to worry about it."

UK reports over 33,800 further cases

Britain has reported a further 293 deaths within 28 days of a positive test and 33,865 more cases, according to official data.

The number of deaths is the highest since March, although a note said that two days' worth of deaths data from England may be included in the figure as daily numbers were not received from the National Health Service in England.

Greece tightens measures for non-vaccinated

Greece has reported 6,700 new infections in the preceding 24 hours, breaking a previous single-day record of 5,449 that was recorded on Monday.

Health officials announced tighter measures for the non-vaccinated and heavier fines for non-compliance in response to a surge in cases.

From Saturday, anyone who has not been vaccinated against the virus will need to provide a negative test before they can enter public buildings, shops and banks, the Health Ministry announced.

Italy reports over 2,800 new cases

Italy has reported 41 deaths, against 20 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,834 from 2,818.

Italy has registered 132,161 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.78 million cases to date.

AstraZeneca increases vaccine supply to Thailand after row

AstraZeneca Plc has provided Thailand 10.5 million doses of its vaccine last month, the firm said months after an official said the government was considering curbing exports from its local plant because of lower supplies.

Thailand had been pushing for 10 million doses each month to be able to fight back against infections in the country of about 66 million people.

Russia's daily death toll rises to new record high

Russia's daily Covid-19 death toll rose to a record high of 1,178 amid a surge that has forced officials to re-impose a partial lockdown nationwide.

The government coronavirus task force also reported 39,008 new infections in the last 24 hours, including 5,736 in Moscow.

More than 8.5 million infections have been recorded in the country of 146 million during the pandemic.

Russia's official Covid-19 death count stands at almost 241,000, the largest in Europe and fourth-highest in the world behind the United States, Brazil, and India.

Shortage of intensive care beds in Romania

Romania reported record numbers of daily coronavirus deaths, and there were no available intensive care beds across the European Union's second-least vaccinated state.

New infections in the preceding 24 hours topped 11,000 but down from a peak seen in October, while 591 people died of the virus, preliminary official data showed.