CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Jazz in the air: Grammy winner Chris Botti performs in Istanbul
The trumpeter and composer played at the Ataturk Cultural Center as part of celebrations marking the opening of the world-class opera hall.
Jazz in the air: Grammy winner Chris Botti performs in Istanbul
Botti was accompanied by Caroline Campbell on violin. / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
November 3, 2021

Grammy Award-winning master trumpeter and composer Chris Botti has performed in Istanbul.

In his speech onstage, Botti expressed his gratitude for being able to perform in the city again.

“We are grateful to have been given the opportunity to make music in Istanbul many times. It is wonderful to be asked to listen to our music again. The most important thing here is to come back to the city we enjoyed playing in,” he said on Tuesday.

The two-hour concert was held at the Ataturk Cultural Center. 

Botti also expressed his pleasure to be onstage with talented and successful names in jazz music.

He was accompanied by Lee Pearson on drums, Leonardo Amuedo on guitar, Holger Marjamaa on piano, Chad Lefkowitz Brown on saxophone, Reggie Hamilton on bass guitar, Caroline Campbell on violin and Sy Smith, Veronica Swift and Jonathan Johnson on vocals.

RECOMMENDED

"Symbolic” site in Istanbul

In the fall of 2017, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the new project known by its Turkish initials, AKM, saying it would be a “symbolic” site in Istanbul.

Erdogan inaugurated the Ataturk Cultural Center on Friday.

The new building boasts a world-class opera hall with over 2,000 seats, a theatre hall, backstage rooms and fair areas.

The centre also has meeting rooms, administrative offices, restaurants and art galleries.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates