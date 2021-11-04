Thursday, November 4, 2021

Moderna lowers forecast for 2021 Covid-19 vaccine deliveries

Moderna is scaling back expectations for the number of vaccine deliveries it expects to make this year and the revenue it will record from them.

Issues including longer delivery lead times for exports and a temporary impact from expanding the company's capacity to fill vials with vaccine and package them for shipping, which may shift some deliveries to early 2022, the drugmaker said Thursday.

The company now expects full-year, 2021 product sales of between $15 billion and $18 billion.

That’s down from a prediction for $20 billion in sales that it made in August.

CEO Stephane Bancel told analysts on Thursday that his company’s issues stemmed from scaling up production so quickly.

He also said the problems are short-term and can be fixed.

“Our supply chain became more complex with increased deliveries to countries around the world,” Bancel said.

Moderna’s work on expanding its capacity is complete and it should see a “positive impact” from that soon, Bancel said.

The company now expects to deliver between 700 million to 800 million doses this year, down from a previous forecast for 800 million to 1 billion.

Coronavirus kills more than 750,000 in US: Johns Hopkins

More than 750,000 people have died because of the coronavirus since the first death in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The Maryland-based school registered 750,435 deaths and 46.2 million cases on Thursday as the US remains the world’s worst-hit country.

The first fatality occurred in the state of California in early February of 2019.

The grim milestone came despite widespread vaccinations.

More than 425 million doses have been administered in the US and more than 192 million people, 58 percent of the population, have been fully been vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The national public health agency gave final approval earlier this week for Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, making up to 28 million in the age group eligible for the shots.

President Joe Biden said in October that infections are declining in 39 of 50 states and hospitalizations are falling in 38. He said his administration is making progress to "accelerate the path out of this pandemic."

UK becomes 1st to approve take-at-home Covid treatment pill

The UK became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus treatment pill that can be taken at home, when Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved the treatment on Thursday.

The pill, taken orally, is called molnupiravir, and was developed by Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Sharp & Dohme.

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: "Today is a historic day for our country, as the UK is now the first country in the world to approve an antiviral that can be taken at home for Covid-19.

"This will be a gamechanger for the most vulnerable and the immunosuppressed, who will soon be able to receive the ground-breaking treatment.”

"We are working at pace across the government and with the NHS to set out plans to deploy molnupiravir to patients through a national study as soon as possible,” he added.

The MHRA said in a statement that molnupiravir, also known as Lagevrio, "is safe and effective at reducing the risk of hospitalisation and death in people with mild to moderate Covid-19 who are at increased risk of developing severe disease.”

EU regulator reviewing data on AstraZeneca booster shots

The European Union's drug regulator has said that it was in discussions with AstraZeneca over possible authorisation of booster doses of the drugmaker's Covid-19 vaccine, after it already gave the green light to mRNA booster shots.

"AstraZeneca is submitting data to us. Actually today they submitted a new package of data that could support an extension to use the booster," the European Medicines Agency's head of vaccines strategy, Marco Cavaleri, said at a briefing.

"We will be discussing with them whether this data could be sufficient for (authorisation) or whether we need more evidence," Cavaleri added.

Number of cases again reaching record in European region

Every country in Europe and Central Asia faces the threat of a Covid-19 resurgence, the World Health Organization’s Europe region head has said, voicing “grave concern” as cases again reach record levels.

“Last week, with nearly 1.8 million new cases and 24,000 new deaths reported, Europe and Central Asia saw a 6 percent increase and 12 percent increase, respectively, as compared to the previous week,” said Hans Kluge on Thursday.

Over the past four weeks, he observed that Europe has seen a greater than 55 percent increase in new Covid-19 cases.

“The current pace of transmission across the 53 countries of the European region is of grave concern,” Kluge said, noting that the more transmissible Delta variant is continuing to dominate transmission.

He said that where vaccine uptake is low, hospital admission rates are high in many countries in the Baltics, Central and Eastern Europe, and the Balkans.

The European region, extending from Greenland in the northwest to the Russian Far East, is seeing rising trends across all age groups, he said.

The rapid climb in the older population groups is of greatest concern, he said, translating into more people with severe disease and dying.

New US testing/vaccine rule excludes outdoor workers

A new US workplace rule that requires tens of millions of Americans to get vaccinated for Covid-19 or submit to weekly testing will exclude employees who work exclusively outdoors, according to regulatory filing by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

An estimated 2.4 million healthcare workers will need to be vaccinated or replaced under a related rule issued by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.