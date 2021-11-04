Karachi will stage limited-overs series between Pakistan and the West Indies next month.

A three-match Twenty20 series will be played on December 13, 14 and 16 and followed by three one-day internationals on December 18, 20 and 22, the two countries' cricket boards said on Thursday.

It will be the West Indies' first tour of Pakistan since April 2018 when it played three T20s.

The ODIs will be part of Pakistan’s fourth series in the World Cup Super League, which will see the top seven sides and the event host India qualify directly for the Cricket World Cup in 2023.