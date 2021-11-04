During World War II, the Jewish population in Europe had suffered through the Holocaust and those who could escape did so, on boats to the United States. The documentary Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis tells of their ordeal in their new homeland, and how Nazis once again crossed their paths.

Using a mixture of animation and documentary intercuts of former Jewish American soldiers, Camp Confidential sheds light on Operation Paperclip, in which more than 1,600 German scientists, engineers, and technicians were given US citizenship despite the fact that some were Nazi officials, directly contributing to deaths in WWII or aware of the atrocities carried out in concentration camps.

The Jewish men who, as naturalised citizens, were able to serve in the army, initially were enthusiastic about “kicking some Nazi butts.” Yet instead, those who could speak fluent German were assigned to a nameless facility nicknamed PO Box 1142.

The new Jewish recruits traveled under the cover of night in boarded up buses to the camp, “which looked more like a country club than prison.” There they would be assigned to the task of keeping Nazi prisoners of war happy enough so that the former Nazis would divulge the secrets of Hitler’s Germany.

For example, Nazi scientist Wernher von Braun was there, free to roam and definitely not behind bars. There was no torture, only an outpouring of support in hopes of finding out more about the V2 rockets he designed for Nazi Germany “that had killed countless numbers of people and now he was gonna come work for us.”

Israeli documentary filmmakers Daniel Sivan and Mor Loushy sat down with two Jewish recruits, Arno Mayer and Peter Wiess, believed to be the last survivors of men who served at PO Box 1142. Both men were frustrated at having had to treat the architects of Hitler’s war with politesse if not downright kindness.

While the story seems implausible, it is, in fact, very real: “The first thing is, when producers Benji and Jono Bergmann approached us with this and told us of the story, we didn’t believe it,” Sivan says. “It was just so out-there.”

“We would prefer to treat them as war criminals they were, but when you’re in the army you follow orders,” Mayer says in the film.