Cricket Australia (CA) has has postponed the Afghanistan test in Hobart scheduled for November 27 until the situation regarding the women's game in the South Asian nation becomes clearer.

"Following extensive consultation with relevant stakeholders, Cricket Australia and the Afghanistan Cricket Board have agreed to postpone the inaugural men’s test match against Afghanistan," CA said in a statement on Friday.

"CA is committed to support growing the game for women and men in Afghanistan and around the world, however, given the present uncertainty, CA felt it necessary to postpone the test match until a later time when the situation is clearer," the statement said.

CA had said in September it would scrap the test if the Taliban government, which took power in August, did not allow women and girls to play the sport.

Australia's sports minister Richard Colbeck on the other hand said at the time the Taliban's position was "deeply concerning".

The threat followed a report by Australian broadcaster SBS which quoted a Taliban representative as saying cricket was "not necessary" for women.

Despite the test postponement, CA said it looked forward to hosting Afghanistan players – "who are great ambassadors for the game" - in Australia's upcoming domestic T20 competition, the Big Bash League.