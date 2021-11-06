CULTURE
Amy Winehouse's last concert dress to go on auction
The short, green and black dress designed by Naomi Parry, is expected to fetch between $15,000 and $20,000.
Dress worn by Amy Winehouse in her final performance during the 2011 Summer Festival Tour for a concert performance in Belgrade. / AFP
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
November 6, 2021

The dress that singer Amy Winehouse wore for her final performance will be auctioned in California, as part of a trove of memorabilia from the soul diva's life.

The dress is the highlight of an 800-item collection of personal effects, ranging from bras and DVDs to books and make-up that are being sold this weekend by Winehouse's parents Mitch and Janis.

"It took them a long time to actually come to terms and decide to let go," said Martin Nolan of auction house Julien's, which is managing the sale.

"Of course, there are fans and museums and collectors all over the world that will want to own some of these items, care for them, show them at museums, keep her legacy and her memory alive and at the same time raise some money for the foundation," he added.

Winehouse wore the green and black bamboo print at a concert in Belgrade in 2011.

A month later, on July 23, she was dead from acute alcohol poisoning. She was 27.

Her tragic death was the culmination of a lengthy – and often very public – struggle with alcohol and drugs.

The proceeds will go to the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which supports vulnerable young adults battling addiction.

'Iconic' Amy

Multi-Grammy-winning Winehouse, whose seminal and intensely soulful 2006 album "Back to Black," is counted as a modern classic, often spoke of her personal experiences battling alcohol and drug addiction.

The short, green and black dress designed by Naomi Parry, is expected to sell for between $15,000 and $20,000.

"That's very iconic. But all of these dresses represent Amy – fantastic musician, songwriter, but also a fashion icon," said Nolan.

Another highlight of the sale is the heart-shaped handbag custom-made for her by Moschino that Winehouse used at the 2007 Brit Awards.

The 400-plus-page catalogue put together by Julien's is a walk-through of the singer's influences and career, but also her distinctive retro style that made her a fashion icon.

Many of the dresses she wore in performances are valued between $5,000 and $7,000, while her earrings will start at $400. Her signature red lipstick is expected to fetch between $400 and $600.

The auction, in Beverly Hill, runs from Saturday to Sunday, and is forecast to raise around $2 million. 

SOURCE:AFP
