Saturday, November 6, 2021

Unvaccinated in Greece face new restrictions as cases soar

Queues formed outside shops in Athens on the first day of new restrictions on Saturday to curb soaring coronavirus infections which require the unvaccinated to have negative tests.

Covid-19 infections in Greece hit a new daily high almost every day in November, prompting authorities to announce new measures on Tuesday.

New restriction bar access to cafes and restaurants, state services and banks to those who are either vaccinated or have a negative test.

Those vaccinated against coronavirus also have to present their vaccination certificates, triggering long lines outside shops in the capital's busiest shopping street, Ermou.

Greece reported 6,909 new coronavirus infections on Friday, breaking a previous single-day record of 6,808 recorded on Thursday.

This took the total number of infections to 774,265 since the pandemic began last year. Some 16,200 death people have died.

UK reports 155 new deaths and 30,693 cases

Britain has reported 155 deaths of people who had tested positive for Covid-19 within the past 28 days, and a further 30,693 new infections.

The government figures show a fall from the 193 deaths and 34,029 new cases reported on Friday.

Italy logs 31 deaths, 6,764 new cases

Italy has reported 31 coronavirus-related deaths against 51 the day before, the health ministry said. It reported 6,764 new infections, the exact same figure as the previous day.

Italy has registered 132,365 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain, and the ninth-highest in the world.

Russia registers all-time high number of cases

Russia has registered a new record number of coronavirus cases with 41,335 people testing positive over the past day, raising the country's tally to 8.75 million and active cases to 975,123.

Over the same period, 29,201 people recovered, bringing the overall count to 7.53 million, while 1,188 died, pushing the death toll to 245,635, Russia's coronavirus emergency task force said in a daily report.

Authorities blame the low level of vaccination for the spike in cases. Currently, the vaccination rate stands at 33.58 percent despite the wide availability of doses.

On October 28, Russia launched a national 10-day non-working period, aiming to stem the virus spread.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 5.04 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with over 249.2 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US Johns Hopkins University.

Deaths in Ukraine hit record amid low vaccination rate

Ukraine's health ministry has reported a one-day record of 793 deaths from Covid-19.

Ukraine has been inundated by coronavirus infections in recent weeks, putting the country's underfunded medical system under severe strain.

The ministry said 25,063 new infections had been tallied over the past day; a record 27,377 were reported on Thursday.

Although four different coronavirus vaccines are available in Ukraine, only 17.9 percent of the country's 41 million people have been fully vaccinated, the second-lowest rate in Europe after Armenia.

In a bid to stem contagion, Ukrainian authorities have required teachers, government employees and other workers to get fully vaccinated by November 8 or face having their salary suspended.

In addition, proof of vaccination or a negative test is now required to board planes, trains and long-distance buses. Earlier this week, protesters marched in the capital of Kyiv to decry the new restrictions.

Ukraine has registered more than 3 million infection cases overall and 71,635 virus-related deaths.

Ukraine also borders Russia, which has seen new records weekly since mid-September in the number of daily deaths and infections.

Vaccines delivered to Yemen cover only 1.5 percent of population

Coronavirus vaccine doses received by Yemen are enough to only 1.5 percent of the country’s population, according to the UN.

“War-torn Yemen has so far received Covid-19 vaccine doses enough to cover only 1.5 percent of its population,” the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a Twitter post.

The Yemeni government previously received only about half a million doses of vaccines provided by donors.

Yemen’s population is about 30 million.

As of Friday evening, the total number of coronavirus infections in the areas under the control of the Yemeni government rose to 9,843, including 1,905 deaths.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.