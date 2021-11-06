POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Delhi covered with blanket of toxic air two days after Diwali festival
Fireworks during the festival and farmers setting fires for harvesting contributed to severe air pollution, measuring 456 on a scale of 500 on New Delhi's Air Quality Index.
Delhi covered with blanket of toxic air two days after Diwali festival
Toxic air kills more than a million people annually in India. / AFP
By Merve Ayşe Kızılaslan
November 6, 2021

India's capital has been blanketed by toxic air as pollution levels remained dangerously high for a second day after revellers defied a fireworks ban during a major Hindu festival and farmers in nearby states burnt stubble.

Saturday's pollution levels were the result of fireworks on the night of the Hindu festival of Diwali on Thursday and from stubble burning in the surrounding farm belt, according to the federal Ministry of Earth Sciences' SAFAR monitoring system.

Additionally, farmers in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana set alight the stubble left after harvesting at this time of the year to prepare their fields for the next crop.

READ MORE:Indian farmers step up illegal fires as Delhi air crisis worsens

New Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 456 on a scale of 500, indicating "severe" pollution conditions that can affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing diseases.

The AQI measures the concentration of poisonous particulate matter PM2.5, which can cause cardiovascular and respiratory diseases such as lung cancer, in a cubic metre of air.

RECOMMENDED

On social media, some residents complained about the hazardous conditions in Delhi, which has the worst air quality of all world capitals, with an annual spike often early in the winter.

Toxic air kills more than a million people annually in India and takes an economic toll on the country's populous northern states and the capital city of 20 million people.

The situation is expected to improve in Delhi from late Sunday onwards, but the AQI will remain in the "very poor" category, which can trigger respiratory illness on prolonged exposure, SAFAR said in a statement on its website.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
'I have lost my faith in our integrity': Israel-Palestine director of HRW quits over blocked report