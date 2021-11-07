Uganda's Victor Kiplangat and Kenya's Sheila Jerotich have clinched the 43rd Istanbul Marathon.

Kiplangat, 21, won the men's title, while Jerotich, 32, claimed women's race in the annual road running event on Sunday that hosted 54 elite athletes.

Both athletes each received a $35,000 prize.

The only intercontinental marathon in the world was held in three categories: the 42,195 meters (138,435 feet) run, as well as the 15-kilometer (9.3 miles) and eight-kilometer public run.