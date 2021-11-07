Sunday, November 7, 2021

US braces for surge of vaccinated international travelers

The United States is expecting a flood of international visitors to cross its borders by air and by land on Monday after lifting travel restrictions for much of the world's population first imposed in early 2020 to address the spread of Covid-19.

United Airlines is expecting about 50 percent more total international inbound passengers on Monday compared to last Monday when it had about 20,000.

And Delta Air Lines Chief Executive Ed Bastian has warned travelers should be prepared for initial long lines.

Delta said in the six weeks since the US reopening was announced it has seen a 450 percent increase in international point-of-sale bookings versus the six weeks prior to the announcement.

White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said on Twitter "As we expect high demand when the US lifts its existing air and land travel restrictions Monday, we are taking critical steps to be prepared by providing additional resources."

UK logs 30,305 new cases and 62 deaths

Britain has reported 62 deaths of people who had tested positive for Covid-19 within the past 28 days, and a further 30,305 new infections.

The government figures show a fall from the 155 deaths and 30,693 new cases reported on Saturday.

Serbian president receives 3rd dose of Covid jab

Serbia's president has received the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine and urged all citizens to get vaccinated.

After getting vaccinated, Aleksandar Vucic once again called on all citizens to get their jabs and protect themselves, thanking all medical workers working over the past year to inoculate the population.

He announced that health workers would receive the greatest salary increase and an additional award in 2022.

The jab Vucic received at a vaccination center in the capital Belgrade was produced by Chinese biotechnology firm Sinopharm.

Serbia has recently become a Covid-19 hotspot.

The country has been recording more than 6,500 cases a day despite having a variety of vaccines available for its 7 million population.

Italy reports 26 deaths, 5,822 new cases

Italy has reported 26 coronavirus-related deaths against 31 the day before, the Health Ministry said. It reported 5,822 new infections, down from 6,764 a day earlier.

Italy has registered 132,391 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain, and the ninth-highest in the world.

UK to roll out Covid-19 antiviral drug trial this month

Britain will start to roll out Merck's molnupiravir Covid-19 antiviral pill through a drug trial later this month, Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Adviser at the UK Health Security Agency said.

Last week Britain became the first country in the world to approve the potentially game-changing Covid-19 antiviral pill, jointly developed by US-based Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.