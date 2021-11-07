World number one Novak Djokovic has won a sixth Paris title and record 37th Masters crown, beating Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the final.

The 34-year-old Serbian gained a measure of revenge on Sunday over his Russian opponent who dashed his dreams of a Grand Slam sweep when he beat him in the US Open final in September.

The victory was Djokovic's second record in as many days after he was confirmed as season-ending world number one for a seventh time.

In an entertaining contest, befitting a duel between the top two in the world, Djokovic again had to come back from a set down after needing three sets to defeat Hubert Hurkacz in the semi-finals.

It was only the second time the top two in Paris had clashed in the final.

