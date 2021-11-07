Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik cracked blistering half-centuries as the former World Twenty20 champions eased past Scotland by 72 runs to seal top spot in Group II and set up a semi-final meeting with Australia.

Azam opted to bat first after winning the toss on Sunday and led from the front with a 47-ball 66 that contained five boundaries and three sixes before Malik put the Scots to the sword with a 25-ball 54 dotted by six hits over the ropes.

Mohammad Hafeez also joined the party with a 19-ball 31 to help them reach a commanding 189-4 in their 20 overs, with 114 coming off the final eight.

The winless Scots had little reward in their final Super 12 stage clash in Sharjah, with spinner Chris Greaves' two wickets - that of Azam and Fakhar Zaman - coming at the cost of 43 runs in his four overs.