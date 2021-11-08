The 65 most vulnerable nations will see their GDP drop 20 percent on average by 2050 and 64 percent by 2100, if the world heats up 2.9 degrees Celsius.

The warning came in a report commissioned by Christian Aid, and was released at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow on Monday.

More than a third of the world's nations urgently need help to build up resilience, if their economies are to withstand the onslaught of heatwaves, drought, floods and storms, said the report.

Even if global temperature rises are capped at 1.5C, in keeping with the most ambitious Paris Agreement goal, the same countries would take a GDP hit of 13 percent by 2050 and 33 percent by the end of the century, the study revealed.

To date, Earth's average surface temperature has risen 1.1C compared to late 19th-century levels.

READ MORE: Ten ‘super polluter’ publishers behind 70 percent of climate denial

Global south at risk

Eight of the top 10 most affected countries are in Africa, with two in South America.

All 10 face GDP damage of more than 70 percent by 2100 under our current climate policy trajectory, and 40 percent even if global warming is capped at 1.5C.

"The ability of countries in the Global South to sustainably develop is seriously jeopardised," said the study’s lead author Marina Andrijevic from Humboldt University in Berlin.

"Policy choices that we make right now are crucial for preventing further damage."