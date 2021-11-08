CULTURE
Back to black: Amy Winehouse’s last concert dress sells for $243,200
The dress was part of an 800-item collection of the Multi-Grammy-winning singer's belongings, which brought in $4 million in total.
The auction catalogue showcased Winehouse's unique style and personality that made her a beloved diva and fashion icon. / AFP
November 8, 2021

The dress that singer Amy Winehouse wore for her final performance has sold for $243,200, as part of a trove of memorabilia from the late diva's life auctioned in California.

The green and black bamboo print garment was sold on Sunday, for 16 times its estimated value, at auction house Julien's.

Winehouse wore the dress at a concert in Belgrade in 2011. A month later, on July 23, she died from acute alcohol poisoning at 27.

The dress was the highlight of an 800-item collection of personal effects, ranging from bras and DVDs to books and make-up that were sold by Winehouse's parents, Mitch and Janis.

Another highlight of the sale was the heart-shaped handbag custom-made by Moschino that Winehouse used at the 2007 Brit Awards, which sold for $204,800.

Many of the other dresses she wore in performances sold for between $12,500 and $150,000.

The entire collection brought in $4 million, twice the original forecast, according to auction house Julien's, which managed the sale that ran from Saturday to Sunday.

The proceeds from the auction will go to the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which supports vulnerable young adults struggling with addiction.

Multi-Grammy-winning Winehouse, whose seminal and soulful 2006 album "Back to Black" is counted as a modern classic, often spoke of her personal experiences battling alcohol and drug addiction.

Her death was the culmination of a lengthy, and often very public struggle with alcohol and drugs.

The 400-plus-page catalogue put together by Julien's was a walk-through of the singer's influences and career, but also her distinctive retro style that made her a fashion icon.

"All of these dresses represent Amy -- fantastic musician, songwriter, but also a fashion icon," Nolan said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
