Australia's top women professionals will compete for the Karrie Webb Trophy when the inaugural Australian WPGA Championship takes place alongside the men's equivalent at Royal Queensland in January.

A restricted field of 24 players, including 2019 Women's PGA Championship winner Hannah Green, will compete for the A$180,000 ($133,164) first prize and a trophy named after seven-time major champion Webb, organisers announced on Monday.

"I'm honoured that my name can feature on the Australian WPGA Championship trophy but I am even more excited by Australia's leading female players having another marquee event to play in," Webb said in a news release.

READ MORE: Unvaccinated players may not get visas to play in Australian Open

"Playing in the Women's Australian Open and the Australian Ladies Masters was critical to my development ... so I know what having another 72-hole championship event will mean to the future of women’s professional golf in Australia."