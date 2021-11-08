The largest flying bird in North America, the condor has a wingspan of approximately 3 metres and can soar up to an altitude of 4,500 metres. The endangered species has been under protection and observation through decades.

Scientists writing for the Journal for Heredity have found another remarkable feat by condor females: parthenogenesis. What this means is that females can lay eggs without genetic contribution from males.

Researchers with the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance say genetic tests confirm the findings, The group says two baby males (referred to as ‘chicks’) that hatched in 2001 and 2009 from unfertilised eggs, were related to their mothers –– but neither chick was related to a male.

“Here, we report molecular genetic evidence for parthenogenetic development of two California condors (Gymnogyps californianus), a species of New World vulture in the Order Cathartiformes. The two individuals were produced by two different females, each of which was housed with a fertile male as part of the captive breeding program for species recovery,” the authors of the "Facultative Parthenogenesis in California Condors" article write.

The director of conservation genetics for the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance and a co-author of the report, has called the recent findings a “eureka moment”.

“Many scientists have experiences like this when they see the world in a way they haven’t seen before,” says Oliver Ryder, who co-wrote the paper detailing the discovery, released in late October. “I was really pleased to figure out something that was such a conundrum.”

Condors have been in danger for a century. The Guardian says the European settlers in the West “often shot, poisoned and captured the condors, collected their eggs, and reduced their food supply of antelope, elk and other large wild animals” so much so that by 1982, only 22 specimens were left alive. But a state-led recovery programme has since successfully bred the animals back from near extinction.

According toVOA, “It is the first report of asexual reproduction in California condors.”

“Reproduction from an unfertilized egg can happen in other animals such as sharks and bees. But in birds, it usually only takes place when females are not around males. In this case, each mother condor had bred with males before. The two mothers involved in the research had produced 34 chicks. Each was with a fertile male condor at the zoo when they produced the eggs without male help.”