Tuesday, November 9, 2021

WHO warns of massive syringe shortfall in 2022

The World Health Organization has warned there could be shortfall of up to two billion syringes in 2022, which threatens to hamper vaccine efforts globally is production does not improve.

The shortages are the result of Covid-19 vaccine campaigns, with billions more syringes than normal being used worldwide, badly denting global supplies.

Lisa Hedman, the WHO's senior advisor on access to medicines and health products, said as the supply of Covid-19 vaccine doses increases, the supply of syringes needs to keep pace.

UK reports 262 Covid-19 deaths

Britain reported 262 new deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, up from 57 a day earlier, official data showed.

It also reported 33,117 new confirmed cases of the virus, up from 32,322 on Monday.

Meanwhile, health workers in UK will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by April 1, health minister Sajid Javid said, making it a mandatory condition of employment for those on the frontline of the National Health Service.

"All those working in the NHS and social care will have to be vaccinated. We must avoid preventable harm and protect patients in the NHS, protect colleagues in the NHS and of course protect the NHS itself," Javid told parliament.

Singapore reports 3,397 new cases

Singapore reported 3,397 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths.

The fatalities were aged between 58 and 95. All of them, except for an unvaccinated individual, had various underlying medical conditions.

Ukraine hits another record for daily coronavirus deaths

Ukraine hit another record for daily coronavirus deaths amid a spike in infections fuelled by public reluctance to get a vaccine.

The Health Ministry reported 833 coronavirus deaths over the past day, surpassing the previous high of 793 over the weekend and bringing the country's total confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 73,390. The nation of 41 million people also registered 18,988 new daily infections in the last day.

Although four vaccines are available in Ukraine: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Sinovac.

Only 18 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Italy logs 68 more fatalities

Italy has reported 68 more coronavirus-related deaths against 32 the day before, the health ministry said.

It reported 6,032 new infections, up from 4,197 a day earlier.

With 4.82 million cases to date, Italy has registered 132,491 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged inFebruary last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain, and the ninth-highest in the world.

Bulgaria registers record number of daily deaths

Bulgaria has reported a record number of daily deaths as the European Union's least vaccinated country grapples with a fourth wave of the pandemic, official data showed.

New infections were 5,286, down from a peak in late October, while 334 people died of the virus, the highest daily death toll since the start of the pandemic.

The Balkan country introduced a health pass entry to most indoor spaces last month in an effort to contain the spread of the infection and speed up vaccinations in the country, where only 30% of the adults are fully inoculated.

Over 250,000 people have taken at least one dose since the health pass was made mandatory on October 21, data showed.

Many Bulgarians remain vaccine sceptical amid entrenched mistrust in state institutions, misinformation and contradictory messages by politicians and experts ahead of a third parliamentary election this year on November 14.

Russia's active cases exceed 1 million

The active cases in Russia have exceeded the 1 million mark after 39,160 more infections were registered in the country over the past day.

Currently, the active cases stand at 1,004,844 while the total number of people exposed to the virus in Russia has mounted to 8.87 million, the coronavirus emergency task force said in a daily report.