Stephen Curry scored his NBA season-high 50 points in 35 minutes Monday night, rallying the Warriors past the Atlanta Hawks 127-113 in San Francisco, Golden State's fifth straight win.

In just his third career head-to-head with Trae Young, Curry got the better of the young Hawks star on a night when Young went for a team-high 28 points.

Attempting to snap a three-game losing streak, Atlanta led by as many as 15 points in the second quarter before getting steamrolled by the NBA's winningest team in the second half.

Three Curry free throws got the Warriors even at 73-all in the fourth minute of the third period before he contributed a 3-pointer and a three-point play to a 27-8 quarter-ending blitz that put Golden State in command at 102-85 after a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Juan Toscano-Anderson.

Curry made it a 50-point game for the 10th time in his career on a 16-footer with 3:59 remaining in the game.

Jordan Poole backed Curry with 16 points, while Andrew Wiggins had 13 and Toscano-Anderson and Damion Lee 11 apiece.

The Golden State Warriors’ blowout win