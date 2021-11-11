The number of people fleeing war, conflict and persecution rose significantly during the first half of 2021, driven especially by the millions more displaced inside their own countries.

In a fresh report released on Thursday, the United Nations refugee agency estimated that by the end of June, more than 84 million people worldwide were living as refugees, asylum seekers, or in so-called internal displacement within their own countries.

That marks a hike of about two million people from an already record high at the end of 2020.

"The international community is failing to prevent violence, persecution and human rights violations, which continue to drive people from their homes," UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi said in a statement.

Some 26.5 million people were living as refugees by the end of June, including some 6.6 million Syrians, 5.7 million Palestinians, and 2.7 million Afghans.

Some 3.9 million Venezuelans were also displaced beyond their borders without being considered refugees, while 4.4 million people were registered worldwide as asylum seekers.

