Turkey’s newest Netflix original is a captivating series called The Club. Sitting at the top spot on the most-watched list, the historical series focuses on a Jewish mother-daughter duo trying to make it in the 1950s in Istanbul.

The series has won accolades from the Turkish Jewish community as well as from non-Jews alike, for its attention to detail, be it costumes, scenery, Ladino accents, screenplay, and acting. It comprises six 50-minute episodes directed by Zeynep Gunay Tan and Seren Yuce.

The main character, Matilda Aseo (Gokce Bahadir), gets out of prison early due to a general pardon. She has killed a man and is serving a life sentence, but gets out after 17 years, seeking her child who was raised in an orphanage. Matilda’s teenage daughter Rasel (Asude Kelebek) initially rejects her affection, but comes around, regarding her cautiously as a parent eager yet hesitant to love her offspring.

The scenario, centred around a nightclub and the characters that inhabit it, is filled with twists and turns, and the stellar ensemble cast, from the mysterious club owner Orhan Sahin (Metin Akdulger) to his right-hand man Celebi (Firat Tanis), to Rasel’s love interest Ismet (Baris Arduc) to cabaret singer Selim Songur (Salih Bademci) do a fantastic job.

TRT World spoke with some members of the Jewish community to hear their take on the series - which was unanimously positive.

Moris Levi, one of the leaders of the Turkish Jewish community, says he was surprised when he started watching the show. “I was especially surprised to see Turkish Jews’ mannerisms reflected so well,” he wrote in an email to TRT World. “The actors’ reactions to various events and what was said to them was very-well designed. In other words, they were complete ‘Jews’.”

“Especially Jews speaking Ladino when they are among people from other cultures, or when they get emotional or excited, this was a reflex I saw quite frequently in my elders,” Levi adds. “I enjoyed watching the series in a short time,” he adds.

Asked about the Ladino language, Levi says it is the language Sephardic Jews brought with them in the 15th century to the Ottoman Empire when they emigrated from Spain. “It is an old version of Spanish, enriched by Turkish, Greek, French words as time went by,” he explains.

“Up until the 1930s, when citizens were urged to speak Turkish, it could be said to be the mother tongue of Turkish Jews.

In that period, especially Sephardic Jews living in metropolitan cities, chose not to teach their children this rich language,” he adds. “For example, my grandfather had banned the language to be spoken when I was around.”

The series also refers to the damage done to the non-Muslim Turkish community by the Wealth Tax. Levi says “The law that was brought to life on November 11, 1942, was planned to have capital change hands. Minorities who had been involved in trade for hundreds of years were taxed inordinately so that trade and industry would go to Muslim families.”

Levi adds that Jews, Armenians and Greeks in Turkey sold their merchandise and companies for next to nothing and tried to pay the tax – “those that couldn’t pay, were sent over to work camps in Askale [in the eastern city of Erzurum].”

In the series, Matilda Aseo’s father and older brother were such victims: after the dissolution of Aseo Maritime Shipping, they were sent to the work camps to pay off their remaining debt.

Levi says, “It is unfortunate; our country could have done business with a ruinous Europe after World War II, but the government took away tradesmen’s capital and courage and missed out on irreplaceable opportunities.”

At the time of Wealth Tax's introduction, then prime minister Sukru Saracoglu of the People's Republican Party (CHP) had claimed the tax was intended to reduce the cash flow in the market and bring value to the Turkish lira.